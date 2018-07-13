House Democrats Vow to Oppose Own ‘Abolish ICE’ Legislation

The House Democrats who wrote the legislation that would abolish all immigration enforcement across the United States now say that when their bill comes up for a vote, they will oppose it.

In interviews with Vox, Reps. Mark Pocan (D-WI), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) vowed to oppose their own bill – that they wrote less than a month ago to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency — thus ending all interior enforcement of immigration.

On Thursday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced that he would be bringing the House Democrats’ “abolish ICE” legislation up for a vote ahead of the congressional August recess, as Breitbart News reported. The move is to expose Democrats who would vote ahead of the 2018 midterms for ending all immigration enforcement.

Now, however, after hearing that their legislation would get a vote before the midterm elections, all three Democrats who authored the legislation to abolish ICE say they now oppose their own bill.

Vox reported:

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus has already come out against the proposal, and the progressive lawmakers who wrote the bill have said they won’t vote in favor of it, instead using the floor time to make public statements on Trump’s immigration policy. “We force that conversation, we take that hour, we have that conversation and then we’ll all vote no on it, because we’re all clear that it’s not a serious attempt to do anything,” Jayapal said.

If Democrats had their way and ICE had been abolished five years ago, back in 2013, there would have been at least 1.64 million illegal aliens — many of whom are convicted criminals — released into U.S. neighborhoods and communities rather than being deported, as Breitbart News reported.

Abolishing ICE Would Have Freed 1.6M Illegal Aliens into American Communities in Last 5 Yearshttps://t.co/ob3KciHcnW — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 28, 2018

Americans — even Democrat voters — are by a vast majority opposed to abolishing ICE. In the latest Harvard/Harris Poll, 3-in-4 swing voters said they opposed the Democrats’ plan to end all immigration enforcement across the U.S.

Likewise, nearly 60 percent of Democrats said they do not want ICE to be disbanded.