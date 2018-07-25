Ocasio-Cortez: Trump Zero-Tolerance Policy on Spectrum of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

Democratic-Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” enforcement policy is on the spectrum of “ethnic cleansing.”

During an appearance on this week’s “In The Thick” podcast, Ocasio-Cortez, when speaking about the “Abolish ICE” movement that got momentum after her primary win over Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), said, “But we also have to ask ourselves the question: How much is this black-box detention necessary? And you look at these facilities—we’re caging women and children, we’re jumping to criminalize people…”

The podcast’s co-host then interjected: “Kinda like ethnic cleansing.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded: “I mean we’re on that spectrum, I would say.”

This is not the first time left-wing activists vehemently opposed to President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda have made sensational accusations about “ethnic cleansing.”

After Trump referred to MS-13 illegal immigrant gangsters as “animals” earlier this year, the pro-amnesty group United We Dream group also accused Trump of “building up a racially motivated rationale for his immoral and brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing.”

“Such tactics have been used over and over, generation after generation to criminalize, lock up and kill Black and brown people,” the group wrote in an email for its fundraising campaign. “You see, the Trump plan is plainly clear. It is not about gangs. It is not even about sensible immigration policy. Trump’s goal is to eradicate immigrants from this land and to keep us living in fear. He wants to go after all of us, and with his comments and his tour to Long Island today, he is building up a racially motivated rationale for his immoral and brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing.”