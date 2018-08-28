Cody Wilson to Distribute 3D-Printed Gun Code on Mailed Flash Drives

Defense Distributed’s Cody Wilson announced the launch of a new site that will distribute 3D-printed gun code to purchasers via mailed flash drives, during a Tuesday morning press conference

Cody Wilson’s announcement comes a day after Judge Robert Lasnik issued a preliminary injunction, blocking the online publication of the files.

Wilson spoke to Breitbart News prior to his press conference, and said he has revamped the Defense Distributed website so that purchasers pick and choose what codes they want. The product — a 3D gun file or 3D gun part file — is then emailed to them or sent on a flash drive via snail mail.

He noted: “And other people get to participate. It’s not just me. Anyone can join and sell their files on this marketplace. And I’ll give them 50 percent of the profit on the sale.” He explained that individuals who have designed a 3D file for a trigger or a receiver, for example, can sell those files on his site.

We discussed the fact that this website revamp comes just a day after online sharing was blocked. Wilson said, “Every single setback I’ve faced has been a thing that propels me toward the objective. And this is a beautiful moment, if I can grab a hold of it.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.