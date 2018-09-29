Live Updates*** Trump Holds West Virginia Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Wheeling, West Virginia, for GOP Senate candidate and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Trump arrives in West Virginia a day after Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said he would vote to move Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote out of committee so long as the FBI conducts a one-week investigation into unresolved matters stemming from Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations. Trump later ordered the FBI probe.

Though Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has the lead in the RealClearAverage of polls conducted before this week’s hearings, much can change after this week. A recent poll found that 58% of West Virginians want Kavanaugh confirmed, and Trump’s rally in a state in which he has consistently had the highest favorability ratings can only give Morrisey a boost going into the home stretch. Morrisey has been hammering Manchin for siding with Flake and being “undecided” on the vote until the one-week FBI investigation into Ford’s allegations concludes.

7:45 PM: Trump introduces Morrisey as someone who is going to give West Virginians a vote for what we want and “there will be no question about it.” Morrisey says Trump is making America and West Virginia great again. He says for far too long, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and “Washington liberal Joe Manchin” and all the coastal elites have advanced liberal policies, practiced political correctness, and not put America first. He says West Virginia has a “very important decision to make” this election and ties Manchin to Clinton and Obama. He was West Virginia can stand someone who puts “you first, America first, and West Virginia first.” “The stakes in this election couldn’t be higher,” he says. He calls Manchin “dishonest Washington liberal” Manchin. He says he is a “conservative fighter” with a “record of results” who will “advance Trump’s agenda.” He says a vote for Manchin empowers the radical liberals seen in the Senate circus this past week.

7:42 PM: Trump thanks West Virginians for taking him in (“you took me in”). But he adds, “But I produced.” Trump says West Virginians want to “dig coal” and not make “little delicate” “computer widgets.”

7:39 PM: Trump says Democrats have gone “so far to the left” and “crazy” and “loco” that Pocahontas is now considered a “conservative” Democrat.

7:37 PM: Trump says the Democrats are a “disgrace” and the top enabler of the left is the “fake news media.” The crowd chants “CNN Sucks!”

“They stoke the first of resentment and chaos,” Trump says of the fake news media. Trump says the “fake news media” are the “enemy of the people.”

7:25 PM: Trump says Democrats have spent the last 18 months trying to overturn the 2016 election. He says a vote for Kavanaugh is a vote against the left’s “outrageous” obstruction tactics. Crowd boos Schumer for obstructing Trump’s judges and appointees.

7:30 PM: Trump says because of the good economy, “we should do well in the midterms.” But he warns: “Don’t be complacent.” Trumps says when you see people who are “mean,” and “angry” and “untruthful…” And then he blasts Feinstein and mocks her answer about whether she leaked Ford’s confidential letter. “That was really bad body language,” Trump says. “That was the worst body language I have ever seen.”

Trump says the entire nation has witnessed the “shameful conduct” of the “Democrat party.” Talks about how they are “throwing away due process” to block Kavanaugh. Trump tells the crowd not to sit at home in the midterms because “bad things will happen.”

Trump talks about the Kavanaugh’s “really incredible character” that the he says the country got to see. He talks about the poll of West Virginians in which 58% supported Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Trump says 81% of Republicans support Kavanaugh’s confirmation and 52% of women support him in West Virginia.

Trump now blasting “suppression polls” aimed at getting people to go to the movies instead of their polling places in the midterms.

7:28 PM: Trump says “America is winning again” and “America is respected again.” “We’re putting America first, finally,” Trump says. He says everything they’ve done is at stake in November–“one of the most important congressional elections in our lifetimes.” “I’m not running but I’m really running,” Trump says. “That’s why I’m all over the place fighting for great candidates.”

He talks about the “horrible, horrible radical group of Democrats.” “You see it happening right now,” Trump says. “They’re willing to take back power by using any means necessary.” He says they don’t care who they hurt or have to run over to get power.

“We’re not going to give it to them,” Trump says. Trump says with Democrats, “it’s crime, open borders.” He says Democrats have been on a mission to resist and obstruct and “you’ve seen that over the last four days.” Crowd boos.

7:25 PM: Trump says the people of West Virginia always honor the country’s history and respect the flag. He says the “economy is booming like never before” and “your state is booming like never before.” He says “poverty is plummeting” and “our stock market is soaring.” He says “our great coal miners are back to work” even though “a lot of people” said it was not going to happen. Steel workers back to work, Trump adds.

7:20 PM: Trump getting ready to get on stage at the Wheeling rally.

6:45 PM: Trump arrives in West Virginia. Huge crowd awaits:

