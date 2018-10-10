Marc Weinberg, chief meteorologist of Fox-affiliate WDRB, shared footage of a Panama City Beach home collapsing as Hurricane Michael barrels toward the Florida Panhandle at deadly speeds.

The eye-popping footage, shared just hours before Hurricane Michael made landfall in the waterfront town, shows powerful wind gusts sending a new construction vacation home tumbling off its support beams. “New construction just collapsed in front of me in Panama City Beach from #hurricanemichael!!! It is going bad fast!” Weinberg tweeted with the accompanying video:

New construction just collapsed in front of me in Panama City Beach from #hurricanemichael!!! It is going bad fast! pic.twitter.com/CG5R8jcUuf — Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) October 10, 2018

Earlier, Weinberg shared footage of deteriorating conditions in Panama City Beach, showing increasingly powerful winds lashing the area.

Conditions continue to deteriorate fast in Panama City Beach. Winds are really picking up now. #Hurricane #Michael #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/mhosZz4nA3 — Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) October 10, 2018

The storm surge continues to punish the coast here in Panama City Beach. #Hurricane #Michael #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/QDDcWc1Gq3 — Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) October 10, 2018

As reported, Michael’s wind speeds reached a staggering 150 mph, while moving at 14 mph. The National Weather Service estimates the region could receive a foot of rainfall with coastal surge flooding hitting 14 feet. Earlier Wednesday, Flordia Gov. Rick Scott warned the 375,000 residents in Hurricane Michael’s path that the storm is the worst of its kind in more than 100 years. “Hurricane Michael is upon us, and now is the time to seek refuge,” Scott told residents in the hurricane’s path.