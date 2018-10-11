Aerial Footage — Hurricane Michael Devastates Mexico Beach: ‘Never Seen Anything Like This’

Aerial footage shows the extent of Hurricane Michael’s eye-popping destruction after the storm slammed Mexico Beach, Florida, with 155 mph winds Wednesday. At least two people were left dead in its violent aftermath.

FEMA Administrator Brock Long said in a press briefing Thursday morning that Mexico Beach “ took the brunt” of the storm and the number of fatalities is presently unknown. “That’s probably ground zero,” Long said on the Panhandle town.

Federal rescue teams have begun searching for survivors and assessing the damage. “Today is a big day for us when it comes to helping people,” Long told reporters, adding “Power is not going to be on for a while.”

Surveilling Mexico Beach by helicopter, CNN’s Brooke Baldwin was rendered nearly speechless by Hurricane Michael’s aftermath. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” the stunned anchor said as she flew over the storm-wrecked area Thursday morning. “I have no words”

Tyndall Air Force Base experienced widespread damage, with virtually every building suffering roof damage, the base’s commander said.

