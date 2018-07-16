Hollywood Melts over Trump-Putin Summit: ‘Arrest’ this ‘Treasonous’ ‘Urine Lapper’

A throng of Hollywood celebrities erupted in disgust and rage on social media Monday in response to President Donald Trump’s meeting a joint presser with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“Trump: ‘They (my intelligence officers) said, ‘I think it is Russia.’ I have President Putin (standing here). He just said it is not Russia. I will say this: I do not see any reason why it would be (Russia),” fumed Oscar-winner Michael Moore, adding, “Arrest Trump when Air Force One lands. I want to see him in chains.”

Marvel director James Gunn offered a conspiracy theory and vulgar slur for Trump, “To think Putin only has a pee tape at this point seems unrealistic. I mean, Trump is certainly a urine-lapper (I mean, how else did he get HIS nickname, #UrineLappingDonny), but for Trump to be this submissive to Putin, there must be something more. #TreasonSummit.”

President Trump met with Putin privately and conducted a joint press conference with the Russian president Monday.

President Donald Trump defended his decision to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the ongoing Special Counsel investigation of Russia’s alleged attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election.

“I’m here today to continue the proud tradition of bold American diplomacy,” Trump said at the presser in Helsinki, Finland. “I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace than risk peace in pursuit of politics.”
There was no shortage of outrage from Hollywood stars, many of whom have been in a nonstop panic since the election and insisting that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to sway the election.

“Their masks have been fully removed. they’re not now nor ever were patriots …,” actor Don Cheadle tweeted while Jim Carrey shared his latest political-pointed piece of art.

Below is a roundup of the celebrity outrage.

