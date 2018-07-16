Hollywood Melts over Trump-Putin Summit: ‘Arrest’ this ‘Treasonous’ ‘Urine Lapper’

A throng of Hollywood celebrities erupted in disgust and rage on social media Monday in response to President Donald Trump’s meeting a joint presser with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“Trump: ‘They (my intelligence officers) said, ‘I think it is Russia.’ I have President Putin (standing here). He just said it is not Russia. I will say this: I do not see any reason why it would be (Russia),” fumed Oscar-winner Michael Moore, adding, “Arrest Trump when Air Force One lands. I want to see him in chains.”

Trump: “They (my intelligence officers) said, ‘I think it is Russia.’ I have President Putin (standing here). He just said it is not Russia. I will say this: I do not see any reason why it would be (Russia).” Arrest Trump when Air Force One lands. I want to see him in chains. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 16, 2018

Marvel director James Gunn offered a conspiracy theory and vulgar slur for Trump, “To think Putin only has a pee tape at this point seems unrealistic. I mean, Trump is certainly a urine-lapper (I mean, how else did he get HIS nickname, #UrineLappingDonny), but for Trump to be this submissive to Putin, there must be something more. #TreasonSummit.”

To think Putin only has a pee tape at this point seems unrealistic. I mean, Trump is certainly a urine-lapper (I mean, how else did he get HIS nickname, #UrineLappingDonny), but for Trump to be this submissive to Putin, there must be something more. #TreasonSummit — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 16, 2018

President Trump met with Putin privately and conducted a joint press conference with the Russian president Monday.

President Donald Trump defended his decision to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the ongoing Special Counsel investigation of Russia’s alleged attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election.

“I’m here today to continue the proud tradition of bold American diplomacy,” Trump said at the presser in Helsinki, Finland. “I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace than risk peace in pursuit of politics.”

There was no shortage of outrage from Hollywood stars, many of whom have been in a nonstop panic since the election and insisting that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to sway the election.

“Their masks have been fully removed. they’re not now nor ever were patriots …,” actor Don Cheadle tweeted while Jim Carrey shared his latest political-pointed piece of art.

their masks have been fully removed. they’re not now nor ever were patriots … https://t.co/8QG6KC75mX — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 16, 2018

Putin plants his flag firmly in American soil. pic.twitter.com/xDl78vBrg8 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) July 16, 2018

Below is a roundup of the celebrity outrage.

He didn’t believe it could happen, and it did happen. He did not stop them, so by taking no action whatsoever, you are carrying on the legacy of your favorite president, Barack Obama. While you’re blowing your boyfriend Putin at your summit, know that evil villains fall hardest. https://t.co/KwEzu5lohr — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 16, 2018

Hey Lachlan Murdoch- one day your your family will ask you about how you directed your @foxnews to handle this moment. Will you seek the truth? Will you fight for facts or will you collude with Trump and corporate forces against the best interests of your country and the world? https://t.co/0oHzHZnWUz — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 16, 2018

president Punk just sold out his country. And more importantly ours-The USA — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) July 16, 2018

Unless one of the translators talks, we'll never know what went on in that Helsinki meeting. Putin's a liar and Trump's another. They are both showmen, and this is made-for-TV entertainment. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 16, 2018

Trump seems bent on baiting Mueller.

Mueller seems unflappable.

Trump saying US-Russia relations are hindered by special prosecutor is new low for this administration. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 16, 2018

Every great Patriot that truly has the interest of preserving the sanctity of our sacred Republic has unanimously stated that the President has CLEARLY and UNAMBIGUOUSLY chose Russia over the USA on Foreign Soil.

We can’t just beat the GOP in 2018, we must ANNIHILATE them. https://t.co/mSm2pBMZPF — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 16, 2018

Trump needs to be removed from office. He's made it abundantly clear he doesn't work for the American people. — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 16, 2018

Today Trump formally surrendered the US to Russia. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 16, 2018

Kim Jong-un, please come through those doors, join @realDonaldTrump & Putin on this #TreasonSummit stage and take this song & dance show over the top. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 16, 2018

It’s been treasonous from day 1 https://t.co/qRMBdrGs08 — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 16, 2018

Even using the word “meddling” is a victory for Putin. It was an attack. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 16, 2018

Today, July 16th, 2018, a date which will live in infamy, the United States of America was suddenly & deliberately attacked & betrayed by our "President". We will gain the inevitable triumph, so help us all true patriots.#TreasonSummit #PresidentAsset https://t.co/5hbQUZxJA0 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 16, 2018

The whole thing makes me queasy. Such a sad way for this country to go. Criminals, racists and fools pulling us down, led by Putin and his orange lap dog. https://t.co/P34fLegorG — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) July 16, 2018

I thought the President had upset me in every way possible but today he made me cry. It was simply heartbreaking to see him so abandon the country he leads . — james l. brooks (@canyonjim) July 16, 2018

Treason is trending.

The president sided with Putin over the USA. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 16, 2018

Pssst…if people in red districts/states called their reps and said that they voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but he has gone too far and they can’t support him anymore maybe some of these reps will start to bail on him? — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 16, 2018

You could end this today. @GOP. You could caucus with the Dems and figure out a way to remove a President who's just committed blatant treason in full view. But you'll just be "disappointed" and move on, won't you? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 16, 2018

At least Trump will absolutely not be able to remember Putin’s instructions for him. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 16, 2018

The exclusive Trump/Putin meeting now makes perfect sense. Today another shoe dropped. Undeniably, Trump’s first allegiance is to Russia — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 16, 2018

I don’t want to be Russian. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 16, 2018

The DOJ indicts 12 Russians for interference in the 2016 elections, and Trump meets Putin and blames the US for tensions. An outright traitor who disparages his own country. What good is he to us?? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 16, 2018

What a beautiful moment for world peace, the American leader and the Russian leader arm in arm both agreeing that America’s institutions suck. I got the chills. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) July 16, 2018

If you do not believe that the President of the United States is more deferential to Russia than he is to his own country than you are also correct about the Earth being flat. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 16, 2018

https://twitter.com/AndyRichter/status/1018895930941046784/

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson