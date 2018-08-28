Alec Baldwin to Play ‘Cheesy, Tanned’ Trump-Like Character in ‘Joker’ Movie

Actor Alec Baldwin will reportedly play a “cheesy and tanned businessman” character, styled after Donald Trump in the upcoming Joker movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin will be cast as Bruce Wayne’s father Thomas Wayne in the new movie Joker, which will focus on the origin story of the iconic DC Comics villain Joker, one of Batman’s most menacing enemies.

Baldwin apparently plans to channel his Trump impression while playing Thomas Wayne, as THR reports, “sources say the script paints Thomas Wayne as a cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mold of a 1980s Donald Trump.”

In March, the Match Game host made headlines for tweeting that the Second Amendment needs to be “rethought.”

“I see that @ DLoesch wants to ‘take back the truth.’ And she doesn’t care how many dead bodies she has to step over in that pursuit,” he wrote, “The Second Amendment is not a moral credit card that buys you all the guns you want. That law needs to be rethought.”

Baldwin also recently stated that if he ran for president, he would win. “If I ran for president, I would win. Hands down, I would win,” he told Howard Stern.

“It would be the funniest, most exciting, craziest campaign,” he added.

Directed by veteran helmer Todd Phillips and slated for an October 2019 release, Joker also stars Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, and Joaquin Phoenix as the title character.