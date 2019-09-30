46 Illegal Immigrants from 10 Countries Arrested in Ohio, Michigan ICE Operation

Immigration officers arrested 46 illegal immigrants from 10 countries during a five-day enforcement action in Ohio and Michigan. The operation, which ended on September 25, led to the arrest of mostly criminal aliens with charges or convictions for sex crimes, driving under the influence, and other serious offenses.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers in Michigan and Ohio carried out a five-day targeted enforcement action which ended on September 25. During the operation, ERO officers arrested 46 individuals, mostly criminals, from 10 different countries, according to information obtained from ICE officials.

Officers arrested mostly criminals with either charges or convictions for serious crimes after illegally entering the United States. Some also had charges for immigration violations and final orders of removal.

Samples of the offenses committed or alleged to have been committed include gross sexual imposition, attempted felonious sexual penetration, importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, criminal sexual conduct – second degree, driving under the influence of liquor, operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while impaired, child endangerment, burglary, controlled substance – delivery / manufacture of marijuana, controlled substance – delivery / manufacture of marijuana (conspiracy), marijuana possession, possession of drugs, negligent assault, illegal entry, aggravated burglary, receiving burglary tools, attempted receiving and concealing stolen property, criminal mischief, retail fraud, disorderly conduct, solicit prostitution, obstruct official business, reckless operation of a vehicle, operating a vehicle without a license, and driving while license suspended.

As examples, ICE officials disclosed the following:

On Sept. 22, a previously-deported 40-year-old citizen of Mexico in Saginaw, Michigan. The subject has an arrest for criminal sexual conduct – 2nd degree, which remains pending. He will remain detained in ICE custody pending his removal from the United States.

On Sept. 23, a 62-year-old citizen of the United Kingdom in Hudson, Ohio. The subject has convictions including burglary, gross sexual imposition, and attempted felonious sexual penetration. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

On Sept. 24, a 40-year-old citizen of Iraq in Detroit. The subject has convictions including possession of marijuana, attempted receiving and concealing stolen property, controlled substance – delivery/manufacture marijuana, and controlled substance – delivery/manufacture marijuana (conspiracy). He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Officials reported the arrested individuals, all men, came to the U.S. from Mexico, Senegal, El Salvador, Guatemala, Cameroon, Iraq, United Kingdom, South Korea, Tanzania, and Honduras.

“ICE focuses its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety, and border security. However, ICE does not exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement,” officials stated. “All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and if found removable by final order, removal from the United States. ICE does not conduct sweeps.”

“Upholding public safety by focusing on removing criminal aliens is at the heart of what ERO officers do every day,” Detroit ERO Field Office Director Rebecca Adducci said in a written statement. “These targeted enforcement actions highlight ICE’s vital role in keeping our communities safe.” The Detroit Area of Responsibility includes Michigan and Ohio.

At the same time as this operation, ERO officers in Texas and Oklahoma arrested an additional 94, Breitbart Texas reported. ERO officers carried out other operations in multiple jurisdictions during this same time period.

Some of the migrants arrested may face federal prosecution for illegal entry after removal. If charged and convicted, the migrant could face up to 2o years in federal prison prior to being removed from the U.S.