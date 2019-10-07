Mexican Border City Cartel Clashes Leave Three Murdered, Two Kidnapped

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – A series of cartel executions, kidnappings, and clashes sparked terror locally. The kidnapping victims still remain unaccounted for.

The violence took place Friday evening when a group of cartel gunmen riding in a silver Chevrolet Malibu pulled up to a home in the Doctores neighborhood and shot a young man before fleeing the area. Mexican authorities arrived at the scene and found the victim’s body outside his home. Soon after in that same neighborhood, a group of gunmen kidnapped two men.

Also, on Friday night, a group of gunmen riding in two SUVs shot and killed two men outside a pharmacy in the La Joya neighborhood. One of the victims, an alleged street-level drug dealer, died inside the pharmacy while another unidentified man died in the parking lot.

The weekend also brought a series of shootouts in an around Reynosa with residents reporting clashes near the Paseo Las Flores and Valle Soleado neighborhoods. A series of cartel blockades in the Industria Maquiladoras neighborhood were also reported. Cartel gunmen throttled streets to track down a group of rivals who shot at a group of street-level drug dealers.

The violence in Reynosa comes as rival factions of the Gulf Cartel continue to fight for control of the area’s lucrative drug trafficking and human smuggling routes into Texas.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C. Del Angel” from Tamaulipas.