Dallas LGBTQ Community Angered After Previously Deported Migrant Skips Bond

Supporters of a transgender woman shot multiple times by a previously deported illegal immigrant from Mexico staged a protest outside the Dallas County courthouse. Protesters expressed outrage that the migrant skipped out after being released on a $25,000 bond.

Domingo Ramirez-Cayente, a 29-year-old previously deported Mexican national, allegedly admitted to police that he shot Daniela Calderon, a 35-year-old transgender woman from Dallas. Magistrate Judge Hal Turley set a $25,000 bond and did not order ankle monitoring if the suspect was released from custody, Breitbart News’ John Binder reported in October.

Dallas County jail officials released the suspect on bond before the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office could respond, the Dallas Morning Times reported at the time.

ICE officials confirmed that Ramirez-Cayente had been previously deported in March 2010 after being caught illegally crossing the border from Mexico. It is not known if ICE had an opportunity to file a detainer on the illegal alien prior to his release. Ramirez-Cayente has not been seen since being released from jail.

The shooting victim spoke to supporters at the rally held Thursday evening outside the Frank Crowley Courts Building. “Deputies are actively searching for the subject and the public is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office if they have any information concerning his location,” Dallas County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a written statement published by the Dallas newspaper.

“I would love for there to be justice for me,” she said, speaking in Spanish, the Dallas Morning News reported. “Emotionally and physically, I’m not doing well. I’ve been having moments of anxiety and panic. And all I ask for is for justice.”

Supporters demanded more action from authorities to bring the alleged shooter to justice.

“Thursday’s rally in front of the courthouse was attended by about a dozen people and aimed at putting pressure on the Dallas police and sheriff departments, the FBI and Mexican authorities to find Ramirez-Cayente so he can stand trial in Dallas County,” the Dallas Morning News stated.

The North Texas Dream Team, an immigrant rights group said it was important for the state of Texas to change its laws and culture regarding violence against transgender people, the Dallas newspaper reported. The group made no mention of the suspect’s immigration status or his fleeing after being released from jail on bond.

Breitbart Texas reached out to ICE officials to determine if an immigration detainer had been issued on Ramirez-Cayente prior to his release. A response was not immediately available.