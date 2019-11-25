Mexican Army Officer Busted with 200 Pounds of Drugs in Tijuana, Say Authorities

An active duty Mexican Army lieutenant was arrested with nearly 200 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine in Tijuana over the past weekend, say authorities.

Members of the National Guard of Mexico arrested an active duty officer during a vehicle inspection at a security checkpoint. The Guardia Nacional stopped the lieutenant as he was traveling in a white Nissan SUV with a Baja California license plate.

A search of the truck revealed 88 packages containing cocaine and methamphetamine with an estimated weight of nearly 200 pounds, according to Breitbart Texas law enforcement sources and local media reports. The lieutenant, identified as José Aurelio Hernández Cruz, was placed into custody and turned over to investigative elements of the federal prosecutor’s office for a determination of criminal charges.

Tijuana is experiencing a bitter cartel turf war. The city marked 2,000 homicides for 2019 surpassing the 2,518 in the prior year, according to statistics released by the Mexican federal government.

