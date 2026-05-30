Carney: Evidence Points to Possible Economic Boom After Iran War Ends

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart’s John Carney talked about the economy.

Carney said, “I think the economy is doing really well, even despite the war. The thing that impressed me the most about the latest consumer spending numbers that we got today was that it didn’t disrupt people as much as I thought that it would.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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