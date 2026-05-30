Spencer Pratt: It Is ‘Empowering to Just Pray’ and Be on God’s Path

Reality star Spencer Pratt shared that it was empowering for him to “just pray” and be on God’s path in his life, adding that “if it’s not God’s plan” for him to win the Los Angeles mayoral race, then “It won’t happen.”

During an interview with Kaleigh McEnany on Fox News, Pratt, a Republican candidate who is running to be the next mayor of Los Angeles, praised his wife for being “very connected with Jesus” and bringing him into the light.

“It’s been very empowering to just pray and just be on his path, and just say, ‘God, if you want me to save these animals, save these humans, and protect my city, just keep putting me in the place where I can do that.'” Pratt said. “And, if it’s not God’s plan, it won’t happen and I won’t have that pressure and that burden on my heart that I now feel because I am so close to being able to do it.”

Pratt added that prior to taking part in a debate between the Los Angeles mayoral candidates, he had been “very nervous” because he’d never acted as a politician.

“I had to say, ‘God, if you want this for me, please just have me destroy them live on tv.’ And, I walked off that stage, and this young high school kid came right up to me, he said, ‘Thank you, sir, for being the only one that told the truth up there on the stage,'” Pratt shared. “For me, when I set out on this mission, it was just to get the truth at the highest platform I could, that’s all I ever thought I was going to be able to do.”

Breitbart News’s John Nolte reported that after the first debate between Pratt, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D), and Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman, an NBC4 poll found 88 percent of respondents found that Pratt won the debate. Seven percent said Bass won the debate, while five percent found that Raman won the debate.

Pratt has also criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Bass for their responses to the Los Angeles wildfires, in which Pratt and his wife lost their home.