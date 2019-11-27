Mexican Feds Seize 14K Fentanyl Pills near Arizona Border

Mexican federal investigative police in the border city of San Luis Río Colorado seized 14,000 fentanyl pills and 168 pounds of methamphetamine during the service of a search warrant at a residence. Investigative personnel also seized approximately 2,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

The operation occurred after investigative personnel developed intelligence that the residence located in colonia Colonia Topahue was being used for drug activity, according to an official announcement on Tuesday. After gaining entry, authorities discovered 159 packages containing 163 pounds of methamphetamine, 14,000 fentanyl pills, and ammunition. Officials did not release any information regarding arrests or the date of the operation.

Breitbart Texas previously reported on cartel activity in the city and immediately across the border in Arizona. One week earlier, three suspected Sinaloa Cartel operatives were gunned down in San Luis Río Colorado by a team of masked hitmen. Responding investigative personnel discovered a weapons cache at the scene, including a rocket-propelled grenade launcher.

In August, a San Luis Río Colorado municipal police officer was gunned down by cartel hitmen as he was off-duty.

In June, three high school students in San Luis, Arizona, were allegedly arrested in possession of 3,200 fentanyl pills. Also in June, at least 527 pounds of methamphetamine worth $7.2 million was seized in the city.

In April, the Mexican Army and state police arrested an adult male in possession of 12,600 fentanyl pills and a quantity of cocaine at a military checkpoint in Sonora. The suspect was traveling in a passenger bus with a destination of San Luis Río Colorado.

