Gulf Cartel Dumps Detective’s Naked Body in Border City Landfill

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Mexican authorities are looking into the kidnapping and murder of a border state detective whose remains have were found with a threatening handwritten message.

The case began on Monday when the victim’s wife filed a police report claiming her husband, 34-year-old Oscar Manuel Cervantes de la Rosa, left in the early morning hours and did not return, Tamaulipas authorities revealed. Soon after, police found the victim’s truck containing bloodstains.

The victim was a ministerial police officer from Reynosa. The detective was a four-year veteran.

On Wednesday, authorities found Cervantes’ body in a landfill in the Campanario neighborhood. The victim showed signs of torture and was stripped down to his underwear. Cartel gunmen positioned the body with genitals partially exposed.

At the crime scene, gunmen left a poster signed by “Vaquero,” claiming more violence against cops would occur in Reynosa. “Vaquero” is Evaristo Cruz Sanchez, who leads the Matamoros faction of the Gulf Cartel. That faction has long been at war with the Reynosa sect of the Gulf–known as “Los Metros.” The struggle between the rivals relates to lucrative drug and human smuggling routes into Texas. The message warned against other police siding with Los Metros.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” and “A.C. Del Angel” from Tamaulipas.