1st Coronavirus Death in U.S. Confirmed in Washington State

Health officials in Washington State announced the first coronavirus-related death in the United States on Saturday morning.
The Washington Department of Health confirmed on Saturday morning that a patient died from the Covid-19 coronavirus, KIRO 7 reported. This marks the first time a coronavirus patient has died from the viral infection.
The death comes the morning after Washington officials announced two new coronavirus cases in King County.
