1st Coronavirus Death in U.S. Confirmed in Washington State

This photo taken on February 22, 2020 shows a nurse adjusting his goggles in an intensive care unit treating COVID-19 coronavirus patients at a hospital in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. - China on February 26 reported 52 new coronavirus deaths, the lowest figure in more than three weeks, …
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Health officials in Washington State announced the first coronavirus-related death in the United States on Saturday morning.

The Washington Department of Health confirmed on Saturday morning that a patient died from the Covid-19 coronavirus, KIRO 7 reported. This marks the first time a coronavirus patient has died from the viral infection.

The death comes the morning after Washington officials announced two new coronavirus cases in King County.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.