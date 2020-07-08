Mexican Authorities Confirm Remains of One of the Notorious 43 Missing Students

Mexican authorities confirmed that 15 fragments of human remains found last year belong to one of the missing education students allegedly kidnapped by police and killed by cartel gunmen in Guerrero.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced the discovery this week after the remains were tested in Austria and by an independent forensic team from Argentina. The remains are part of a lower extremity belonging to Christian Alfonso Rodriguez Telumbre, one of the students from Ayotzinapa.

In September 2014, students from Ayotzinapa took buses to a protest when they came under attack presumably by police officers working for one of the area cartels. The officers then turned the students over to the criminal organization and their fate remained unknown for years, according to the dominant theory. The case became one of the biggest controversies in Mexico during the administration of Enrique Pena Nieto due to widespread allegations of public officials manipulating evidence and torturing witnesses. The version of events presented by Mexico City about how the students were taken to the Cocula city dump and incinerated has since been debunked.

Uncovering the truth behind the 43 missing students was one of the main campaign promises made by now President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO). Since then, prosecutors issued 46 arrest warrants targeting public officials and former Attorney General Tomas Zeron is a fugitive.

In March 2015, Breitbart Texas met with Clemente Rodriguez, the father of Christian Alfonso, who was 19. Rodriguez claimed Mexico’s government was manipulating evidence and that he would not stop fighting until he found his son.

“I will not stop searching for my son,” Rodriguez said. “I will continue fighting and if anything does happen to me, I blame the Mexican government–which has tried to silence us from the beginning.”

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.