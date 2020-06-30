Mexican Government Indicts 46 Officials in Student Mass Disappearance Case

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced arrest warrants and numerous charges against 46 public officials in the state of Guerrero who are allegedly tied to the mass disappearance of 43 students in September 2014. The charges include forced disappearance and organized criminal activity.

The announcement took place Tuesday by Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero. The 46 individuals had not been previously charged or accused, Gertz Manero said.

¿Sabes cómo presentar una queja o denuncia presencial en contra de las o los servidores públicos de la #FGR? #Infórmate y acércate a #VISITEL, donde agentes del Ministerio Público de la Federación te atienden las 24 horas del día, los 365 días del año. pic.twitter.com/ceavxCSJ2h — FGR México (@FGRMexico) June 30, 2020

The charges are all related to the September 2014 mass disappearance of 43 students on their way to a protest when they were kidnapped by police and are believed to have been turned over to cartel members. The fate of the students remains unknown however, as Breitbart Texas reported at the time, theories point to cartel members killing and incinerating them. Other allegations remain that Mexico’s government covered up the case and manipulated the evidence.

The public official said that federal prosecutors at the time made several arrests but those charges were ultimately dismissed due to lacking evidence and allegations of torture.

La #FGR solicitó ante un Juez de Distrito de Procesos Penales Federales, 46 órdenes de aprehensión en contra de servidores públicos de diversos municipios del Estado de #Guerrero. A todos ellos se les acusa por los delitos de desaparición forzada y por delincuencia organizada. — FGR México (@FGRMexico) June 30, 2020

Gertz Manero also revealed that his agency obtained an Interpol red notice to compliment a March arrest warrant against former Mexican Attorney General Tomas Zeron in connection to the case, adding that he has since fled the country as a fugitive.

The case of the 43 missing students has become one of the most controversial in Mexico and draws international attention. During his campaign for president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claimed he would reopen and resolve the case.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com. |