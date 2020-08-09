13 Migrants Arrested with Fake Documents on Bus at Texas Border Crossing

Del Rio Sector Customs and Border Protection officers arrested 13 people after they allegedly attempted to enter the U.S. with fraudulent documents. The arrests came at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry as the migrants attempted to enter the U.S. on a commercial bus.

CBP officers assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge on July 30 observed a commercial bus approaching from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, for entry into the United States. During a routine inspection, officers examined identification documents and interviewed those attempting to cross the border from Mexico, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector CBP officials.

At a secondary inspection station, officers conducted immigration interviews and found 13 Mexican nationals attempting to enter the U.S. with documents that did not belong to them. Those documents included U.S. birth certificates, U.S. passports, and U.S. Legal Permanent Resident cards. All of the documents did not belong to the people trying to use them, CBP officials stated.

“CBP officers are trained to root out impostors,” CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said in a recent tweet. “Great work by Eagle Pass officers recognizing that these individuals were attempting to use travel documents that did not belong to them.”

“Our frontline officers continue to steadfastly uphold our border security mission. The processing and identity verification of these individuals helps keep our community safe and illustrates our dedication to our mission,” Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry said in a written statement.

