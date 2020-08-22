WATCH: BLM Activists, Trump Supporters Brawl in Park in Beverly Hills

Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and Trump supporters battle in park in Beverly Hills.
Twitter Video Screenshot
Bob Price

Multiple videos tweeted on Saturday appear to show fights breaking out between Black Lives Matter activists, Antifa, and Trump Supporters, according to observers. In one video, people who appear to be law enforcement can be seen standing back and not intervening to keep the peace.

“BLM activists and Trump supporters are brawling in Beverly Hills,” Human Events managing editor Ian Miles Cheong tweeted along with a video of the incident.

Within a few seconds, police respond and attempt to disperse the crowd with verbal commands over their patrol car PA speaker.

A second tweet shows the pro-Trump supporters who claim BLM/Antifa crossed the street and started fighting.

A third tweet shows a different angle on one of the fights.

Cheong tweeted a second video showing multiple fights between the protesters and Trump supporters.

While police appear to have taken no action to stop the fights, officers finally ordered the park cleared.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.