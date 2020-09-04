Missing Texas Teen Girl Found at Border Patrol Checkpoint

A missing Odessa, Texas, girl was found this week at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Laredo. On Thursday, the suspected truck driver was identified and charged by authorities.

Border Patrol agents working the I-34 checkpoint near Laredo, Texas, discovered the still unidentified teen girl hidden inside a semi-truck. The girl was listed as a missing person.

Charges were announced Thursday against the alleged 28-year-old driver, Jorge Carlos Leyva Santana, for Harboring of a Runaway, a Class A Misdemeanor, according to KOSA.

Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan lauded the discovery in a tweet Thursday.

“CBP’s multi-layered enforcement strategy combats criminals and prevents tragedy,” Morgan stated.

If Leyva Santana is convicted, he faces a sentence of up to one year in jail and a potential fine of $4,000 under the Texas Penal Code.

Follow Breitbart Texas on Twitter.