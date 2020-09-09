WATCH: Armed Robbers Shoot Texas Man in Parking Lot

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston Police Department Robbery Division detectives are searching for two suspects who allegedly shot a man during an armed robbery. One of the men can be seen in security camera videos shooting the victim in the thigh while demanding the man turn over his bag. A second armed man can be seen taking the bag.

The victim is seen walking in the parking lot of the Cullen Plaza shopping center on the city’s southeast side. A Black man approaches him with a gun draw and appears to demand the victim turn over a bag draped over his shoulder, according to the video from the Houston Police Department.

Suddenly, robber number 1 fires a shot striking the victim in the left thigh, the video shows. The victim falls to the ground and a second armed Black man approaches from the other side and grabs the bag.

The two alleged robbers get into separate cars and speed away. The video shows the shooting from two separate shopping center security cameras.

Houston police are searching for the two alleged robbers. They describe the two men as:

Suspect #1: Black male, 17 to 30 years old, dark clothing, fled in a white four-door Kia. Suspect #2: Black male, 17 to 30 years old, gray shorts and white shirt. Fled in a Silver Cadillac.

Officials did not disclose the condition of the victim.

Houston Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for “information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.”

The police report incident number is: Houston PD #1138992-20

The two men are wanted on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, the statement reads.

