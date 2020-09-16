326 Pounds of Meth Seized at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 326 pounds of methamphetamine at an international cargo facility on the Texas-Mexico border.

CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility on September 12 observed a tractor-trailer approaching from Mexico for entry into the United States. The driver, a 40-year-old Mexican male, declared the trailer contained a load of avocados, according to information obtained from CBP officials.

The CBP officer referred the driver to a secondary inspection area where other officers utilized non-intrusive imaging equipment (NII) to examine the cargo load. Officers also conducted a physical check of random pallets of avocados and discovered packages of drugs hidden inside the cargo area, officials reported.

During a physical search of the trailer, officers found 48 packages of methamphetamine. The 28 packages weighed approximately 326 pounds and had an estimated street value of more than $6.5 million. In addition, officers found one package containing 2.41 pounds of heroin.

The officers seized the tractor-trailer and the drugs and arrested the Mexican man from Uruapan, Michoacán. The officers turned the drugs and the subject over to special agents with ICE Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and preparation of charges related to the alleged drug-smuggling incident.

Two days earlier, officers assigned to the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge observed an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen approaching on the pedestrian walkway. During a secondary inspection, officers search the man from McAllen, Texas, and found 2.40 pounds of methamphetamine strapped to his body. Officers also turned the man over to HSI agents.

In total, the officers seized nearly 330 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.4 pounds of heroin. Officials declared the street value of the entire loads to be $6,670,500.

“Significant narcotics interdiction enforcement actions like these have direct and immediate impact on the smuggling organizations who operate in our area,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/ Anzalduas. “CBP Field Operations maintains a robust enforcement posture while continuing to facilitate and process legitimate trade and travel, which is a delicate balance.”