Armed Drug Smuggler Arrested at Arizona Checkpoint near Border

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an armed drug smuggler attempting to sneak 16 pounds of methamphetamine through an Arizona interior immigration checkpoint.

Welton Border Patrol Station agents assigned to the Interstate 8 checkpoint on Sunday observed a Chevrolet Malibu approaching for inspection. During the initial interview, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect coming from the vehicle, according to information obtained from Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents referred the driver, a 25-year-old male U.S. citizen from Yuma, Arizona, to the secondary inspection area. During a search of the vehicle, agents found 17 packages containing a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, officials reported. The agents also found a handgun in the possession of the driver.

The agents estimated the more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine to be worth about $41,000.

The agents arrested the driver and seized the drugs, weapon, and the Malibu. Officials reported the vehicle to be a rental.

Yuma Sector officials said this is the third “significant narcotics/weapons seizure” at this same checkpoint in a week.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.