VIDEO: Arizona Teen Reacts to Cartel Carjacking in Mexico

An Arizona family traveling to their beach house in Mexico captured the reaction of their teen daughter on video as they are forced at gunpoint to get out their vehicle by a group of cartel gunmen.

The cartel carjacking took place this week along the highway that connects Caborca with Puerto Penazco (Rocky Point) in the border state of Sonora — just south of Arizona. The state of Sonora is considered by the U.S. Department of State as a key location used by “the international drug trade and human smuggling organizations” (cartels). While riding in their Toyota Tundra, the Davis family towed three ATVs and a mountain bike on their way to their beach house as the carjacking began. According to a social media post by Natalie Lines Davis, their teenage daughter was on social media and the camera recorded her reaction.

In an interview with a local TV station in Arizona, Mason Davis claimed to have traveled to and from Mexico and never felt afraid before. However, during their most recent trip, a gray sedan pulled up next to them and a man pointed a machine gun at them forcing them to stop. He ordered the family out of their vehicle. According to Davis, he did not put up any resistance and gave them the vehicle. The gunmen also took their bags and other belongings leaving them stranded on the side of the road. A motorist who passed by soon after helped them and took them to Mexican authorities who contacted the nearest U.S. consulate.

Despite the many assurances made by Mexico’s government, the U.S. State Department warns tourists to reconsider travel to that area due to crime in their current travel advisory for Mexico.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.