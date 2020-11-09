1.5 Tons of Meth Seized at Texas Border Crossings

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine at two Texas border crossings in late October. Officials said the drugs had an estimated street value of more than $60 million.

Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge observed a 1999 Freightliner tract0r-trailer approaching from Mexico for entry into the U.S. on October 28. Officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection area for a K-9 and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, according to information obtained from CBP officials.

#ICYMI – CBP officers in Laredo seized over 3,000lbs of meth—worth $60M—last week in two separate, unrelated incidents at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge and World Trade Bridge. Details via @CBPSouthTexas: https://t.co/cVmV30mMKC pic.twitter.com/MT1Yt7dqFj — CBP (@CBP) November 8, 2020

After an initial screening, officers carried out a physical inspection and discovered 352 packages of drugs hidden in the shipment of frozen vegetables. The officers tested the drug and identified it as 1,049.84 pounds of methamphetamine. Officials estimated the value of the shipment at nearly $21 million.

On October 27, OFO officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge observed a tractor hauling an alleged empty trailer approaching from Mexico. The officers referred the driver to the secondary inspection station for a K-9 and non-intrusive inspection. The officers conducted a physical inspection of 618 packages of drugs.

The officers identified the drugs as methamphetamine. The 1,988.12 pounds shipment has an estimated street value of nearly $40 million, officials stated.

In total, the officers at the two ports of entry seized 3.037 pounds of methamphetamine in two days. The combined seizures have an estimated street value of $60,758,775.

Officers seized both tractor-trailer rigs and turned the cases over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

