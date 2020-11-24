Border Patrol Agents Deliver Migrant’s Baby near Banks of Rio Grande

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents delivered a baby on a levee road near the Mexican border with Texas. The delivery occurred a short time after the mother, a Honduran citizen, illegally crossed the river to enter the United States.

Brownsville Station Border Patrol agents observed a woman walking on a levee road near the Rio Grande on Sunday evening, according to information provided by Border Patrol officials. The agents observed the pregnant woman and determined she was experiencing labor pain.

The agents immediately called for an ambulance to transport the woman to a local hospital. However, the woman’s labor became more intense and agents prepared to deliver the baby on the dirt road.

The agents successfully delivered the baby on American soil. Agents cared for the mother and newborn until EMS crews arrived to transport them to a nearby hospital.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted photos from the incident.

BABY BORN NEAR THE RIO GRANDE: Brownsville #USBP agents and CBP Officers provide medical attention to a woman that went into labor off a levee road in Brownsville, TX. CBP personnel delivered the baby and cared for both until EMS arrived. pic.twitter.com/fWi753wfho — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) November 23, 2020

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”