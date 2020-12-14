GRAPHIC EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Mexican Cartel Severs Hands of Three Thieves

Members of one of Mexico’s most violent cartels severed the hands of three individuals they accused of common thievery. The victims were left sitting with posterboards and a bag containing their hands in a show of force.

The case took place over the weekend in Silao, Guanajuato, when motorists called 911 claiming there were bleeding individuals on the side of the road. Authorities and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and found two men and a woman with severed hands.

Next to the three victims, the gunmen left a black plastic bag holding six severed hands. Authorities rushed the victims to a hospital.

Several green posterboards claimed the victims committed robberies against innocent locals. The messages were signed by Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG). It remains unclear if the brutalities were actually committed by CJNG or a rival trying to draw heat to the cartel. No arrests have been made.

While Mexico City continues to pronounce overall improvements in public safety, the once peaceful state of Guanajuato is now one of the most violent in the nation. The brunt of the violence is tied to CJNG’s push for regional control.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.