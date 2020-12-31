CBP Reports Significant Decrease in Border Crossings, Drugs in Sections with New Border Wall

New border wall section in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. (Video Screenshot/U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Video Screenshot/U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Bob Price

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reported significant decreases in illegal border crossings and drug smuggling in sections where new barriers were built. Some sections reported nearly a 90 percent decrease in illegal entries compared to last year.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan tweeted a series of videos highlighting new sections of border walls. The commissioner said the completion of new walls decreased drug and human smuggling by significant numbers in these sections were no infrastructure previously existed.

“New border wall construction in Texas improves Border Patrol’s ability to slow, stop and/or contain attempted illegal cross border activity,” Morgan tweeted. “In one section in RGV that had no border infrastructure, apprehensions have declined by 79%.”

Morgan said that 200 miles of border wall systems in Arizona caused illegal entries by migrants to fall by 87 percent in FY20 compared to FY19.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke the completion of a 14.8-mile section of a border wall system in the east county of San Diego.

Morgan tweeted the new wall sections impede and deny illegal border crossings, disrupts drug and human smuggling, and prevent gang members and criminals from gaining a foothold in border communities.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.