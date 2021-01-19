WATCH: Gunmen Kidnap Mexican National Guardsmen from Service Station

Gunmen raided a government-run highway service station and kidnapped two Mexican National Guardsmen over the past weekend. The abductions come at a time when federal security forces are harshly criticized for their inability to counter the spreading cartel violence.

The case took place over the weekend in the state of Zacatecas when at least six gunmen in two SUVs stormed a service station and kidnapped two highway officers with Mexico’s National Guard. Security footage leaked to citizen journalists captures the incident.

Gracias a Dios, no es posible que ni ellos estén seguros. #Zacatecas pic.twitter.com/N7is5R4QQY — ElGuzman (@FuriaNegra7) January 18, 2021

Soon after the National Guard confirmed the matter, revealing they were working with the federal attorney general’s office and carrying out an extensive manhunt.

La #GuardiaNacional informa que el día de ayer dos elementos de la Institución fueron privados de la libertad por sujetos armados, cuando se encontraban en la Subestación de Jerez, en Zacatecas. — Guardia Nacional (@GN_MEXICO_) January 17, 2021

One day after the kidnapping was confirmed, the Mexican National Guard’s social media account revealed that the officers were safely recovered with few details.

La #GuardiaNacional informa que gracias al trabajo coordinado de autoridades federales, estatales y con apoyo de la Policía Metropolitana de @SSP_Zac, se localizó con vida y en buen estado de salud a los dos compañeros que habían sido privados de su libertad en Jerez. — Guardia Nacional (@GN_MEXICO_) January 18, 2021

Local news outlets in Guanajuato report the officers were freed. The state of Zacatecas is considered a main corridor that connects coastal areas and the central part of Mexico with the northern border and has been heavily contested by the Gulf Cartel, Los Zetas, Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion, and others.

