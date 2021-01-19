WATCH: Gunmen Kidnap Mexican National Guardsmen from Service Station

Mexican National Guards (GN) stand on the bank of the Suchiate River during a press tour organized by the GN near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. A National Guard commander explained to the agents that they were there to support immigration enforcement, but not to interfere in the …
AP File Photo/Idalia Rie
Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

Gunmen raided a government-run highway service station and kidnapped two Mexican National Guardsmen over the past weekend. The abductions come at a time when federal security forces are harshly criticized for their inability to counter the spreading cartel violence.

The case took place over the weekend in the state of Zacatecas when at least six gunmen in two SUVs stormed a service station and kidnapped two highway officers with Mexico’s National Guard. Security footage leaked to citizen journalists captures the incident.

Soon after the National Guard confirmed the matter, revealing they were working with the federal attorney general’s office and carrying out an extensive manhunt.

One day after the kidnapping was confirmed, the Mexican National Guard’s social media account revealed that the officers were safely recovered with few details.

Local news outlets in Guanajuato report the officers were freed. The state of Zacatecas is considered a main corridor that connects coastal areas and the central part of Mexico with the northern border and has been heavily contested by the Gulf Cartel, Los Zetas, Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion, and others.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.     

