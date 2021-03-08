Texas Woman Reported Kidnapped in 1993 Found Safe in Mexico

A Texas woman who went missing in 1993 and was believed to be the victim of kidnapping was found in the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon. Mexican authorities are working to get the woman back to Texas.

This week, Mexican authorities carried out a search operation in the streets of Monterrey after receiving information about her identity through a series of social media posts. According to authorities, Jane McDonald Crone had been living in the streets of Monterrey for some time and is believed to suffer some psychiatric ailment. The woman had been reported missing since 1993 and was listed by the FBI as the victim of a possible kidnapping.

According to information released by the FBI, McDonald left her home in Magnolia, Texas, on November 12, 1993 to go to her workplace in Houston, however, the woman did not return and authorities believed at the time that she was the victim of a kidnapping. Two days after her disappearance, McDonald was spotted at a nightclub in Harris County. That was the last time anyone reported seeing her.

El @INAMI_mx #NuevoLeón la @FiscaliaNL y el @USConsulateMTY, llevaron a cabo el rescate de una mujer de nacionalidad estadounidense quien contaba con reporte de búsqueda por desaparición; será retornada a su país de origen. pic.twitter.com/WSCkudoe57 — INM (@INAMI_mx) March 7, 2021

Social media users in Monterrey reported seeing an American woman living in the streets, leading to a renewed effort that ended with Mexican authorities locating her. A series of tests including DNA is expected to be carried out to confirm her identity and have her return home.

Gerald “Tony” Aranda is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.