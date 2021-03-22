Unidentified Gunmen Attack TV Station in Cancun

Unidentified gunmen fired shots at a TV station in Cancun early Sunday morning. While no one was injured in the attack, the shooting comes as the once peaceful resort hub continues to see a spike in cartel violence as factions fight for trade routes and underground businesses.

The attack took place on Sunday early morning at the Televisa Quintana Roo station. The building is inside a shopping plaza where the gunmen also shot at a bar. The Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office confirmed the attack on social media but did not reveal the name of the criminal organization behind the incident.

La @FGEQuintanaRoo informa que ya inició carpeta de investigación por los hechos ocurridos esta madrugada en una plaza en Av Bonampak, en donde se ocasionaron daños -probablemente por proyectil de arma de fuego- a dos locales comerciales: un bar y el ocupado por una televisora. — Fiscalía General QR (@FGEQuintanaRoo) March 21, 2021

Authorities have not revealed a motive for the shooting, however, in recent months, Cancun has seen a spike in violence with several shootouts, kidnappings, and murders in or near the previously untouched resort areas.

International press freedom organizations continue to label Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for journalists to perform their work. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, violence against media workers continues to climb even after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) claimed in 2018 to take corrective actions. The press freedom group has documented that in most of the attacks, the perpetrators rarely face justice.

