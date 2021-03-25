Three Migrants Shot in Mexican Border City Clash Between Police, Cartel Smugglers

Three Central American migrants were shot during a clash between police and cartel smugglers in Reynosa–mere miles from the Texas border. The shooting comes at a time when border cities in Mexico are seeing an unusually high volume of human smuggling.

The case took place this week in the Puerta Del Sol neighborhood in the city’s southwestern side, law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas. A group of Tamaulipas state police was patrolling shortly after 2 a.m. when they encountered Gulf Cartel gunmen.

Details of the incident remain unclear, but during an exchange of gunfire, three Central American migrants in a white SUV allegedly being moved by cartel-connected smugglers sustained wounds. Once the clash ended, authorities called for ambulances.

The victims were identified as a 33-year-old man from Honduras, his 13-year-old son, and a 15-year-old female also from Honduras. Paramedics rushed the victims to a hospital in Reynosa where their conditions are listed as stable.

The shooting comes months after a squad of Tamaulipas police killed and incinerated 19 victims, including 16 Central American migrants. In the aftermath of the shooting, authorities arrested 12 officers on murder charges. There were also allegations of crime scene tampering to frame a cartel for the incident.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J. C. Sanchez ” from Tamaulipas.