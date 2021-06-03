Eight Cartel Gunmen Die in Mexican Border City Shootouts with Soldiers

Eight cartel gunmen died in two separate shootouts after attacking Mexican military forces in Nuevo Laredo. The battles were so intense, the local U.S. Consulate circulated an emergency notice for people to shelter in place.

The shootout took place on Tuesday night when military forces were patrolling the streets of Nuevo Laredo. The border city is under the control of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas.

The first shootout occurred shortly after 7 pm in the Madero neighborhood–not far from the U.S. Consulate, military reports obtained by Breitbart Texas revealed.

The Mexican soldiers were patrolling the area when a group of gunmen in SUVs began shooting. The soldiers fought off the attack, killing three and seizing weapons and one armored vehicle. No soldiers were injured. After, Tamaulipas state investigators responded to the scene.

Soon after the first shootout, military forces responded to a second location in the Villas de San Miguel neighborhood after calls about gunfire. When the troops arrived, gunmen began shooting. Five gunmen died. Authorities seized weapons and two vehicles.

The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo issued alerts on social media warning individuals to shelter in place until the following morning.

The U.S. Consulate is tracking reports of gunfire in several locations in Nuevo Laredo. U.S. government personnel are advised to shelter in place until 6am, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Please follow local media for updates. — USCG Nvo Laredo (@USAConNVL) June 2, 2021

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.