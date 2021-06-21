Unconscious Migrant Woman Rescued near Border in West Texas

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents and an AMO helicopter aircrew rescued a woman suffering a severe heat-related illness after she illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The woman crossed in a remote area near Sierra Blanca, Texas.

A CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter crew patrolling on June 16 observed a group of about 30 migrants. The aircrew of the AS350 light law enforcement helicopter contacted Border Patrol agents and guided them to the scene, according to El Paso Sector officials.

The agents arrived and assessed the 30 migrants. They found one woman to be unresponsive and suffering a heat-related injury, officials stated. Due to the severe nature of her illness, agents determined they needed assistance from the aircrew in removing the woman to a hospital.

The aircrew landed and Border Patrol agents loaded the woman into the helicopter. One of the agents and the aircrew transported the woman to the Culberson County Hospital in Van Horn, Texas.

Agents transported the remaining 29 migrants to a station for processing.

“Customs and Border Protection Air Marine Operations Branch pilots were able to make this life-saving rescue with the help of our U.S. Border Patrol partners. If we had not located the injured woman in time, the afternoon heat could have proved fatal for this poor woman,” John Stonehouse, Director, Air and Marine Operations El Paso Branch said in a written statement. “Human smuggling organizations continue to illegally push these vulnerable migrants across the border in the deserts and mountains of West Texas and New Mexico in 100 degree plus weather placing their lives in danger. They often abandon these people in remote areas without food or water. It demonstrates just how little concern these criminal organizations have for the safety and well-being of the people they exploit.”