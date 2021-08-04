Three Migrant Children Rescued in Texas After Getting Lost near Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials received a 911 call from migrant children who became lost after crossing from Mexico.

Agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector Border Intelligence Center received a call from a group of three children. The migrants, ages 16 and 13, said they became lost in the brush shortly after illegally crossing from Mexico, according to Del Rio Sector officials.

The agents relayed the GPS information gathered from the phone call to ground-based colleagues. The agents quickly found the three children and transported them to the Eagle Pass South Centralized Processing Center.

The agents identified the children as Honduran nationals. The trio did not require medical attention.

“These children were left alone to fend for themselves without any regard for their survival,” said newly appointed Del Rio Sector Interim Chief Patrol Agent Robert N. Garcia. “Crossing the border illegally is dangerous for adults who are prepared for the journey. The children we encounter on their own have often faced a much more perilous voyage.”

Del Rio Sector officials said they carried out nearly 85 rescues of migrants in the past week. Many suffered heat-related illnesses after being abandoned by human smugglers.

Rescues of migrants in Fiscal Year 2021, which began on October 1, 2020, are approaching 10,000, officials previously reported. This is up from the previous year’s record of approximately 4,500.