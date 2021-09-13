40 Charged in West Texas Meth Trafficking Ring

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced a series of charges filed against 40 people in connection to methamphetamine trafficking. The charges include distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of firearms, and conspiracy.

“This was a victory for the rule of law in Lubbock. Dozens of criminals, and their guns, and their drugs were removed from the streets in a matter of hours, and the community is safer because of that,” Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah said in a written statement on Friday. “We zeroed in on the men and women who are driving up the city’s crime rates – the ones that are most responsible for the uptick in violent crime. Federal authorities are committed to partnering with state and local law enforcement to remove the worst criminal elements from this community, and we don’t plan to rest until we’re done.”

Department of Justice officials report the arrest of the following people on August 8:

Alexandria Unique Conner

Kelsey Marie Applegate

Ruby Alexis Banuelos

David Bustos, Jr.

Teresa Delhierro

Sergio Lopez

Christopher Ray Lovington

Madison Whitney Michaels

Katie Dshawn Montez

Stephanie Shea Ortiz

Adriana Pena

Julie Ann “Juicy” Sifuentes (arrested in San Antonio)

Colten Shane White

Toby Mack Woods

Michael Joseph Ybarra

In addition, federal agents served warrants on the following suspects who were already in custody:

Mark Adam “Cinco” Alonzo

Beatrice Delgado

Yesenia Flores

Christopher Daniel Garcia

James Raul Garza

Austin Tyler Grant

Megan Francisca Gomez

Bobbi Jean Hendrix

Isaac Levi Hernandez

Jesse “J.J.” Martinez, Jr.

Robert Rangel, Jr.

Symon Anthony Maldonado

Alejandro Antonio “Ace” Mendez

Gabriel Lee Mendoza

Megan Francisca Gomez

Daniel Ramon, Jr.

Edilberto “Bird” Reyes

Samantha Denise Rodriguez

Jessie Luciano “Lucky” Salazar

Gerald Felipe “Gizmo” Vargas

Federal officials report the charged suspects include individuals previously charged with multiple crimes. Those include 32 charged with assault, 24 with firearms crimes, 69 with serious controlled substance violations, 12 frauds, nine burglaries, three robberies, three terroristic threats, a forgery, a murder, and a child sexual assault.

Officials report the following suspects remain at large:

Oscar Alcala Jr. (believed to be in Lorenzo)

Alexandra Cruz (believed to be in Lorenzo)

Bobby Joe “Ace” Garcia (believed to be in Lubbock)

Christopher Eldon “Skittles” Limbaugh (believed to be in Littlefield)

Christopher Joshua Ruiz (believed to be in Lubbock)

“In bringing these charges, the United States Attorney’s Office focused on bringing to justice Lubbock’s most violent recidivists,” DOJ officials stated.

Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Joe Longway added, “This is an excellent example of a law enforcement officer’s daily commitment to fulfill their sacred duty of serving and protecting. The Texas Department of Public Safety values the importance of the teamwork displayed during this successful operation with our city, county, and federal partners in achieving the common objective of providing safer communities for the citizens of the great State of Texas.”