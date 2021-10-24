Large Group of Mostly Unaccompanied Migrant Children Apprehended near Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a large group of mostly Central American migrants. Officials report that 81 of the 128 migrants were unaccompanied migrant children.

“Smugglers continue to exploit vulnerable children from Central America for profit,” Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sabri Dikman said in a tweet.

Three Points Station #USBP agents encountered 128 migrants near San Miguel, Arizona. Eighty-one were unaccompanied migrant children. The majority of the group came from Guatemala and Nicaragua. Smugglers continue to exploit vulnerable children from Central America for profit. pic.twitter.com/ai1T8mdGf3 — Sabri Y. Dikman (@USBPChiefTCA) October 23, 2021

Agents from the Three Points Station encountered the group of 128 migrants near San Miguel, Arizona, Dikman tweeted. He reported the agents identified 81 of the mostly Central American migrants as being unaccompanied minors.

Agents transported the migrants to a central station for processing.

Dikman also tweeted a report that Ajo Station agents apprehended a previously deported sex offender. Agents arrested Jose Monzon, a Guatemalan national, after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico.

Ajo Station #BorderPatrol agents arrested Jose Monzon, a registered sex offender. Jose Monzon is a Guatemalan migrant previously convicted of sexual battery and lewd or lascivious behavior in #MiamiDadeCounty, #Florida. Great work! pic.twitter.com/aitPh7ttqD — Sabri Y. Dikman (@USBPChiefTCA) October 23, 2021

A court in Miami, Dade County, Florida, convicted Monzon for sexual battery and lewd or lascivious behavior.

Elsewhere in the sector, Tucson Station agents observed a suspicious vehicle near Sasabe, Arizona. The agents conducted a traffic stop and found seven migrants concealed in the rear seats of the Ford Expedition.

Tucson Station #BorderPatrol agents observed a suspicious vehicle near Sasabe, Arizona. Agents performed a #vehiclestop and discovered seven migrants concealed in the back seats of the SUV. The U.S. citizen driver was taken into custody for smuggling. #GreatWork pic.twitter.com/LFhUmUhhP0 — Sabri Y. Dikman (@USBPChiefTCA) October 23, 2021

The agents arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen, and transported the migrants to a station for processing.