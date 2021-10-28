EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Migrant Caravan Marches to U.S. on Mexican Highway

An estimated 3,000 to 5,000 mostly Central American and Haitian migrants continue their trek through southern Mexico to reach the United States. The video shows a portion of the caravan filmed on Monday. The video, provided by a source within CBP, was captured by Mexican authorities who are monitoring the group.

The video shows migrants pushing baby strollers and carrying personal belongings as they fill several lanes of a public highway. According to the source, the group is still attempting to push through the southern state of Chiapas. The source says the group has avoided at least one attempt by the National Institute of Migration (INM) and other Mexican authorities to deter them from continuing north.

The source says the group does not currently pose a threat due to the slow pace and the likelihood that the group will eventually be reduced in size through official intervention efforts. Nonetheless, the source says CBP continues to monitor the progress of the caravan.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.