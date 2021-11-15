Cartel Gunmen Ambush Soldiers in Mexican Border City near Texas

Attacks by Los Zetas Cartel gunmen led to fatalities, abductions, and injured innocent bystanders in Nuevo Laredo, opposite Laredo, Texas. The wave of attacks sparked terror among locals.

The violence began last Wednesday when gunmen from the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas tried to ambush Mexican soldiers west of the region’s two main international ports of entry. According to information shared with Breitbart Texas by military officials, soldiers fought back and killed three gunmen.

The gunmen were described as young men in body armor branded to read: “Centro de Adiestramiento Operaciones del Cartel del Noreste” or Cartel Del Noreste Operations and Training Center, and Hells Troops. The strike team primarily provides security to the top leaders of the CDN-Los Zetas. The group routinely travels in armored convoys wearing paramilitary uniforms with .50 caliber weapons.

The following day, CDN-Los Zetas gunmen carried out another attack in the western part of the city. During those clashes, one soldier and three gunmen died. Authorities rescued 20-year-old Otoniel Salazar de Jesus, who had been kidnapped. The soldiers found the victim in the trunk of a Nissan Altima.

A 38-year-old delivery driver named Ismael Valdez Barrera sustained a gunshot injury in his backside after being caught in crossfire.

Over the weekend, the CDN-Los Zetas gunmen carried out other attacks against military forces in Nuevo Laredo. There were several kidnappings of innocent victims as well, including a local doctor.

ALERTA SIGUE SIN APARECER EL DR ESTEBAN ESPINOZA DEL IMSS #NuevoLaredo #Tamaulipas

Informan que hay otros medicos mas tambien desaparecidos

El @gobtam @ssp_gobtam ni @FGJ_Tam han puesto boletin de busqueda

Carteles secuestran Doctores y enfermeras para curar Sicarios heridos pic.twitter.com/9TWGMBfHUN — Menny ALERTA DE RIESGO (@MennyValdz) November 14, 2021

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Franciscmo Morales” and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.