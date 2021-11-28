100 Migrants Found in Two Tractor-Trailers near Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents find a large group of migrants locked inside a tractor-trailer. (U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector
Bob Price

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents found two groups of migrants locked inside tractor-trailer rigs near the Texas border with Mexico. The agents found nearly 100 migrants in the trucks.

Agents assigned to the Laredo North and Freer Stations interdicted two human smuggling attempts. Agents referred the two tractor-trailers to secondary inspection stations after initial immigration interviews at checkpoints north of Laredo, Texas, according to a tweet by newly appointed Deputy Chief of the Border Patrol Matthew Hudak.

During the secondary inspections, the agents found nearly 100 migrants locked inside the trailers with no means of escape in the event of a crash or abandonment by the human smugglers.

Elsewhere in the sector, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop a black pickup truck. The driver fled and eventually drove through a rancher’s fence. Troopers and Cotulla Station Border Patrol agents later found the stolen truck abandoned in the brush.

On Friday, Laredo West Station agents assigned to an interior immigration checkpoint found a migrant hiding in a pile of Christmas decorations in the back of an SUV.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.