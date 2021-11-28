100 Migrants Found in Two Tractor-Trailers near Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents found two groups of migrants locked inside tractor-trailer rigs near the Texas border with Mexico. The agents found nearly 100 migrants in the trucks.

Agents assigned to the Laredo North and Freer Stations interdicted two human smuggling attempts. Agents referred the two tractor-trailers to secondary inspection stations after initial immigration interviews at checkpoints north of Laredo, Texas, according to a tweet by newly appointed Deputy Chief of the Border Patrol Matthew Hudak.

#USBP agents assigned to the Laredo North and Freer Stations stop two human smuggling attempts involving 2 commercial vehicles. The conveyances were referred to secondary for further inspection where close to 100 noncitizens were discovered inside the cargo areas.#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/f1cwEFiVT4 — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) November 27, 2021

During the secondary inspections, the agents found nearly 100 migrants locked inside the trailers with no means of escape in the event of a crash or abandonment by the human smugglers.

Elsewhere in the sector, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop a black pickup truck. The driver fled and eventually drove through a rancher’s fence. Troopers and Cotulla Station Border Patrol agents later found the stolen truck abandoned in the brush.

Cotulla Station agents continue to encounter stolen vehicles during suspected human smuggling attempts.@TxDPS attempted a vehicle stop on Interstate 35, but the suspected human smuggler drove through a ranch fence. Once on scene, agents found the vehicle abandoned in the brush. pic.twitter.com/KmpJRuZEzX — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) November 27, 2021

On Friday, Laredo West Station agents assigned to an interior immigration checkpoint found a migrant hiding in a pile of Christmas decorations in the back of an SUV.

Laredo West Station agents working checkpoint duties find an undocumented individual hiding among Christmas décor. The driver and undocumented individual were both placed under arrest and transported to the Laredo West Station for further investigation.#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/DMaFeoq64C — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) November 26, 2021