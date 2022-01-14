Fugitive Human Smuggler Busted with 6 Migrants in California near Border

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a human smuggler with two outstanding warrants. One of the charges included his alleged control of displaying a minor in sexual conduct.

Agents conducting border security operations near Calexico, California on the morning of January 9 conducted a vehicle stop on a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck near Bond’s Corner Drain. During the immigration interview, the agents identified the driver as a U.S. citizen. They identified the remaining six occupants of the truck as migrants illegally present in the United States.

The agents arrested the man and the migrants and then searched the vehicle. During the search, officials report the finding of crystallized methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

During a records check, the agents discovered the driver had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. The warrants are out of a court in Imperial, California, officials stated.

The driver is wanted by the State of California for a probation violation on a conviction for possession of a stolen vehicle. The second warrant is for a charge of “person in control of matter displaying minor in sexual conduct.” Agents turned the man over to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office for transportation to a local jail.

Border Patrol officials seized the Dodge Ram pickup truck and processed the migrants under CBP guidelines.

