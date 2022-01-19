FBI Raids Texas Border Home of U.S. Congressman

Federal authorities raided the house of U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar in Laredo, Texas, on Wednesday. Details of the raid remain unknown.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” the FBI revealed in a prepared statement. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Federal authorities did not reveal a motive for the raid. The raid was first reported on Wednesday afternoon by Valerie Gonzalez from The Monitor. According to The Monitor, Cuellar lives on the 8200 block of Estate Drive, which is near the corner with Windridge Drive.

FBI still present at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar’s in Laredo. https://t.co/CYOyJVSSGJ pic.twitter.com/N8rGyZVpNz — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) January 19, 2022

Breitbart Texas contacted Cuellar’s Office who confirmed the investigation and added that “Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld,” a statement from Cuellar’s Press Secretary Dana Yougentob revealed.

Cuellar is one of the few Democratic congressmen who has been vocal about the crisis at the border and the lack of action by the Biden administration.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.