Accused Texas Cop-Killer Was a Fugitive for 25 Years, Also Wanted for Murder in El Salvador, Say Police

HOUSTON, Texas — The criminal alien accused in the murder of a Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s deputy has been a fugitive for more than 25 years, Texas court records indicate. He is also reportedly wanted in El Salvador on a murder allegedly committed while on the run.

Court records reviewed by Breitbart Texas reveal accused cop-killer Oscar Rosales received deferred adjudication in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon conviction in 1995. A few months later, prosecutors revoked the probation and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Texas 176th District Court Judge Brian Rains issued the deferred adjudication and probation for the illegal alien on Christmas Day in 1995 after Rosales pleaded guilty to the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Records indicate Rosales, then known as Maricide Albarenga Aguilar, stabbed another man with a knife. Judge Rains sentenced the Salvadoran national to 6 years of probation and 250 hours of community service to be performed at the rate of 10 hours per month.

The judge revoked the probation in May 1996 after prosecutors showed Rosales (Aguilar) did not perform the required rate of community service. Rains issued a warrant for the probationer’s arrest. He remained a fugitive until his arrest this week for the alleged murder of Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Corporal Charles Galloway.

“It is apparent that Oscar Rosales, a 25-year fugitive for the crime of aggravated assault has been violent before,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg told reporters in a press conference this week, KHOU CBS 11 reported. “It is reported that he is wanted for murder in El Salvador between his 1996 absconding from probation and the murder of Corporal Galloway.”

KHOU reports the stabbing incident occurred in a bar fight.

Breitbart Texas first reported the confirmation from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations officials that Rosales had entered the U.S. illegally.

In response to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official stated that Jose Oscar Rosales, a 50-year-old citizen of El Salvador, “previously illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location without inspection or parole by U.S. Immigration officials and later fled to Mexico after allegedly murdering a Harris County Constable’s Office deputy.”

U.S. Marshals and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force teamed up with authorities in Mexico to arrest Oscar Rosales in Ciudad Acuña, according to KHOU CBS 11. Rosales faces capital murder charges in Houston for allegedly killing Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Corporal Charles Galloway.

Rosales is being held without bond on the charge of capital murder of a police officer after an appearance before 482nd District Court Judge Maritza Antu, Fox 26 Houston reported. He will next appear before the judge on February 23.