Weapons Seized at Texas Human Smuggling Stash House near Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents seized two semi-automatic rifles during a raid on a human smuggling stash house near the Texas border with Mexico. The raid also led to the seizure of three vehicles used in the smuggling scheme.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted images from a human smuggling stash house raid in Edinburg, Texas, from earlier this week.

RGV agents along with @HidalgoCountySO take down a stash house operation in Edinburg, TX. #USBP arrested 3 undocumented migrants. HCSO seized 2 rifles and 3 vehicles. pic.twitter.com/3mM2y3DEjq — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) February 11, 2022

The agents teamed up with local law enforcement partners from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office to take down this stash house operation. The team seized two semi-automatic rifles and three vehicles. They also arrested three migrants illegally present in the United States. Officials did not disclose if these migrants were involved in the smuggling scheme or were being smuggled.

Earlier this week, Hastings tweeted an image from another stash house raid. This image showed the often over-crowded conditions the smugglers force the migrants into. Note that very few of the migrants are wearing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to each other and the Border Patrol agents.

Agents disrupt a stash house operation and three other human smuggling attempts, 73 people arrested. pic.twitter.com/MiDfFW0CFW — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) February 9, 2022

RGV agents and Texas Department of Public Saftey troopers operating under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star teamed up to take down a gun-smuggling operation on Monday, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported. The investigation led to the seizure of 44 semi-automatic rifles, 46 rifle magazines, and nearly 3,000 rounds of ammunition.