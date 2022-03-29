Texas Border City Man Gets Prison Time for Sexually Abusing Girls in Mexico

A Texas border man who routinely traveled to Mexico to prey on underage girls will now spend 10 years in prison. Authorities arrested him when he tried to illegally smuggle one of the girls, who was pregnant at the time, into the U.S.

Carlos Daniel Uribe-Garza, a 23-year-old man from Edinburg, Texas, recently went before U.S. District Judge Randy Crane and received a sentence of more than 10 years in prison on sexual tourism charges. He pleaded guilty in June 2021. Court information revealed he impregnated two underage girls and tried to convince them to not cooperate with authorities.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, during sentencing, Uribe said his only regret was trying to smuggle one of the girls into the U.S.

Prosecutors said the man met one of the minors in Reynosa, Mexico, after attending her quinceañera or 15th birthday party. Both remained in contact through social networks and started a sexual relationship between December 2020 and February 2021. Uribe would travel from Texas to Mexico on several occasions until that February, when she became pregnant.

On February 24, U.S. authorities arrested Uribe at an international port of entry when he tried to smuggle the girl into Texas by claiming she was his male cousin. She was dressed as a boy and had her hair cut short. Authorities contacted the girl’s mother who was aware of their relationship, however, Uribe had taken her without her consent. The girl’s mother also told officials that Uribe’s behavior was obsessive, manipulative, and toxic.

“With ever-increasing access to communication platforms, HSI must continue to stay a step ahead of those who exploit technology to target victims. The defendant, in this case, Carlos Daniel Uribe-Garza will serve the next ten years in prison for his actions,” said U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge for the San Antonio Division, Shane Folden. “HSI remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue those who victimize the most vulnerable members of our society, our children.”

Luisana Moreno is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.