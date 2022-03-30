Multiple Agencies Join to Find Migrants in Remote West Texas Sector

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents utilized high-tech surveillance systems and teamed up with Texas law enforcement to apprehend groups of migrants attempting to avoid arrest.

Over the weekend, agents assigned to the Presidio Station apprehended more than 65 migrants. The agents utilized advanced surveillance systems to locate the migrants who attempted to use the cover of darkness to avoid arrest, according to a tweet from Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin.

Busy weekend: Agents assigned to the Presidio Border Patrol Station apprehended more than 65 undocumented non-citizens in separate cases throughout the weekend. #GreatJob #USBP pic.twitter.com/gdnK9CrNHV — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) March 29, 2022

An Autonomous Surveillance Tower located another group of migrants and guided Sanderson Station agents to their location. The agents found a group of migrants walking north.

Agents responded to the last location and located the subjects as they attempted to conceal themselves in the brush. All subjects were transported to the station for processing. #USBP — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) March 28, 2022

Last week, Texas Department of Public Safety officials tweeted a video from the Air Operations Division showing the aircrew providing assistance to Border Patrol agents working a ranch in the Big Bend Sector. The video shows one agent tackling a fleeing migrant while others rounded up 11 more. The migrants scattered when agents approached but all were taken into custody, DPS officials tweeted.

PRESIDIO- Yesterday, DPS Air Operations Division (AOD) was requested to assist Border Patrol with a search for a group near the Chilecote Ranch. The aircrew and BP located 12 migrants and some fled from a large bush. A BP agent took one down and all were taken into BP custody. pic.twitter.com/pq9SYgb0jE — TxDPS – West Texas Region (@TxDPSWest) March 24, 2022

arrest. Thank you to our partners in the sky, who help our agents on the ground daily. #USBP #Teamwork — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) March 23, 2022

