Multiple Agencies Join to Find Migrants in Remote West Texas Sector

Presidio Station Border Patrol agents utilized technology to track down migrants attempting to avoid arrest. (U.S. Border Patrol/Big Bend Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Big Bend Sector
Bob Price

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents utilized high-tech surveillance systems and teamed up with Texas law enforcement to apprehend groups of migrants attempting to avoid arrest.

Over the weekend, agents assigned to the Presidio Station apprehended more than 65 migrants. The agents utilized advanced surveillance systems to locate the migrants who attempted to use the cover of darkness to avoid arrest, according to a tweet from Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin.

An Autonomous Surveillance Tower located another group of migrants and guided Sanderson Station agents to their location. The agents found a group of migrants walking north.

Last week, Texas Department of Public Safety officials tweeted a video from the Air Operations Division showing the aircrew providing assistance to Border Patrol agents working a ranch in the Big Bend Sector. The video shows one agent tackling a fleeing migrant while others rounded up 11 more. The migrants scattered when agents approached but all were taken into custody, DPS officials tweeted.

