EXCLUSIVE: Authorities Release U.S. Couple Who Stole, Destroyed Mexican Family’s Car in Cancun

Mexican authorities released an Ohio couple who devastated a local family after stealing and their SUV before leading police on a destructive chase in Cancun.

Breitbart Texas confirmed that Derek Andrew Vitas and Kristy Shaw of Grafton, Ohio, were released by the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office days after their arrests for leading authorities on a police chase that ended with shots fired and a PIT maneuver to stop the stolen vehicle.

A motive for the release was not given by a spokesman from the Quintana Roo AG’s Office, however, the official did confirm that both Vitas and Shaw were turned over to immigration authorities for deportation.

Authorities in Cancun arrested the Ohio couple in late March after the pair stole a car from a local couple at the international airport. Vitas and Shaw then set off a large-scale manhunt and chase which ended near Playa Del Carmen.

Breitbart Texas learned that while the couple was expected to go before a case control judge, the decision to release them was made largely by Ministerial Agent Julio Melendez. Breitbart Texas has confirmed that Vitas and Shaw were arbitrarily released. Agency officials have not revealed further information on the matter.

As a result of the initial incident, the stolen vehicle, which was the primary mode of transportation and work for a local family, was completely destroyed. The family is in a financial bind due to the lengthy process taken by Mexican authorities and insurance companies. Breitbart Texas spoke with the victim family and confirmed that they have not received any compensation or apology from Vitas, nor interim assistance from state authorities.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.