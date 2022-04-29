Narco-Banners Promise More Violence in Mexican Border State Capital

Narco-banners hung by cartel gunmen this month in the capital of a Mexican border state promise more violence and exposes alleged rivals and their areas of operation.

Unknown gunmen suspected of being part of the Gulf Cartel hung the banners this month in various parts of Ciudad Victoria.

The banner features the photographs of 12 individuals alleged to be members of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas. The banner claims that those members of the CDN-Los Zetas are behind murders, kidnappings, and extortion in the region.

In addition to listing the individuals and their photographs, the banner also mentions the neighborhood where they operate; primarily on the city’s eastern side.

The Gulf Cartel and the CDN-Los Zetas are waging a long-term turf war for control of Ciudad Victoria.

For several months now, the Gulf Cartel has been sending teams of gunmen and carrying out targeted killings in Ciudad Victoria to take control from the CDN-Los Zetas. The Gulf Cartel originally lost control of the region in 2010 when it went to war with its former enforcers, Los Zetas. Since then, the two cartels have been fighting on and off for control of parts of Tamaulipas.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.